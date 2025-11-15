Jamaat’s Porwar terms same-day referendum and election ‘irrational’, urges revision of CA’s speech

Terming the government’s decision to hold the national election and the referendum on the same day “irrational” and “anti-people,” Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar has urged the authorities to revise the chief adviser’s address.

“There is still an opportunity to correct this mistake by amending the chief adviser’s speech,” Porwar said while speaking as the chief guest at a public rally in Daulatpur under Khulna-3 constituency this evening (14 November).

The Jamaat leader said a referendum must be held before the national election to provide legal legitimacy to the July Charter. Holding both votes simultaneously would only “confuse the public,” he added.

He warned that bypassing a referendum would push the country into a “deep crisis,” adding that those who reject the July Charter, the 2026 national election is not for them.

“The people cannot be misled. Holding the election before the referendum means avoiding the legitimacy of the July Charter,” he said.

Porwar alleged that a major political party had been holding “secret meetings” with several government advisers in an attempt to influence the election process.

He cautioned that both the demand for elections and the movement would continue in parallel, and that an election without a referendum would pose “a major threat to democracy.”

He also announced that top leaders of eight Islamic political parties will meet on 16 November to decide future strategies and outline possible movements.

“Whatever decision is taken there, everyone must join the movement accordingly,” Porwar said.