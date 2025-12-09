Jamaat weaponising religion to stoke violent politics: NCP

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has rejected as “false, fabricated and misleading” a statement issued by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on 7 December targeting NCP Member-Secretary Akhtar Hossain.

In a statement yesterday (8 December), the party condemned Jamaat’s statement and accused the Islamist group of weaponising religion to promote “division, hatred, and violence” in politics.

The controversy began after Akhtar Hossain on Saturday (6 December) stated that even before an election schedule has been announced, parties like the BNP and Jamaat are already engaged in a “competition of armed showdowns.”

Jamaat dismissed the remarks the following day as “untrue, fabricated, and politically motivated,” saying such comments were disappointing and irresponsible for a political leader. The party demanded that Akhtar retract his statement.

NCP defended Akhtar Hossain’s remarks, made at the launch of the National Professionals Alliance (NPA) at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in Dhaka, describing his comments on recent political violence as “evidence-based, factual, and responsible.”

Citing a specific case in Pabna as proof, the NCP said the recent gun attack in Ishwardi during election campaigning involved Tushar Mondal, who, according to the district detective police, is a Jamaat activist. He was arrested along with a firearm and ammunition.

“Denying such clear evidence amounts to an attempt to conceal the truth and evade responsibility,” the NCP stated.

The party also criticised what it described as Jamaat’s refusal to adapt to the post-5 August political climate. Instead of engaging in constructive democratic politics, the NCP said, Jamaat appears to be positioning itself as a new actor in “old-style violent and domineering politics,” warning that such tendencies pose a troubling threat to the country.

The press release stressed that violence, armed showdowns, and the misuse of religion are fundamentally incompatible with democratic norms, especially in the lead-up to the next national election. It called on all political parties to act responsibly to protect peace, stability, and public security.

The NCP urged Jamaat to adopt a clear stance in favour of truth, peace, and democratic values.