Jamaat says won’t take oath if BNP MPs do not join Constitution Reform Council

The oath-taking ceremony of the 296 newly elected Members of Parliament, including 208 of BNP, formally began at around 10:36am today (17 February) at the Oath Room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, marking the start of the new parliamentary term.

The programme commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran, after which Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat Kaniz Moula announced the beginning of the ceremony with the permission of Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, who then administered the oath to the MPs.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin is administering the oath in phases, with members being sworn in separately based on party or alliance affiliation as well as independent status.

All preparations were completed ahead of the ceremony. Tight security measures have been put in place, with police maintaining strict vigilance around the parliament complex. Traffic movement on Manik Mia Avenue remains controlled to ensure smooth proceedings.

The new cabinet is scheduled to take oath later in the afternoon at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, where the president will administer the oath to the cabinet members.

In the recent election, the BNP secured an absolute majority by winning 209 seats. Former ally Jamaat-e-Islami won 68 seats and is set to sit in the opposition, while the remaining seats were won by other parties and independent candidates.

11:25am

Tarique Rahman elected BNP parliamentary party leader

Tarique Rahman has been elected leader of the parliamentary party of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s newly elected members of parliament held at the parliamentary party meeting room at around 11:30am today.

BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed the development to the media.

11:00am

Jamaat to skip all oaths if BNP refuses to join Constitutional Reform Council, says Taher

Newly elected MPs of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will not take any oath if BNP lawmakers decline to be sworn in as members of the Constitutional Reform Council, the party’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said this morning.

According to Prothom Alo, Taher said their newly elected MPs are scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony at 12pm. “They will go there. However, if BNP does not take the oath as members of the Constitutional Reform Council, the newly elected MPs of Jamaat will not take any oath at all. Because they believe a parliament without reforms is meaningless,” he said.

10:30am

Tarique Rahman has arrived, along with Zubaida and Zaima.

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has arrived at the National Parliament Building to take oath. He is accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman.

10:27am

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives

Maldives President Mohammed Muizzoo has arrived in Dhaka to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Bangladesh led by BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman. This information was confirmed in a post on the ex-post of the Maldives President’s Office at 9:39 am on Tuesday.

10:16am

Roads in the capital on which traffic will be controlled

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued special traffic instructions in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area of ​​the capital on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members of parliament and new cabinet members. People have been asked to avoid Manik Mia Avenue and Lake Road from 8 am to 7 pm tomorrow, Tuesday to avoid traffic congestion.

10:11am

1,200 domestic and foreign guests are participating

About 1,200 domestic and foreign guests are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, including representatives from various South Asian countries, including India and Pakistan.

9:48am

Amir Khusru, Hafizuddin, Gayeshwar, Fazlur, Andaliv, Babar have come.

BNP MP Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, elected from Chittagong-11 constituency, MP Md. Lutfuzzaman Babar, who won from Netrokona-4 constituency, BNP MP Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, who won from Bhola-3 constituency, BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, who won from Dhaka-3 constituency, and MP Fazlur Rahman, who won from Kishoreganj-4 constituency, were seen entering the parliament building. MP Andaliv Rahman Partha, who won from Bhola-1 (Sadar) constituency, was also seen entering.

9:30am

The newly elected members of parliament who won the 13th National Parliament election will take their oaths on Tuesday morning. The newly elected members of parliament will take their oaths at the swearing-in hall of the National Parliament Building at 10 am. Members of the Constitution Reform Council are scheduled to take their oaths at the same time.

Elected members of parliament have been seen entering the parliament building since 9 am. A crowd of eager people has been seen in front of the parliament building. Law enforcement officers are on duty. Media personnel are present.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/all-set-oath-taking-ceremony-mps-jatiya-sangsad-1363626