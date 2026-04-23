Jamaat MP alleges WASA supply smells foul, contains insects, unfit for drinking

During Wednesday’s session, held under the chairmanship of Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, members of parliament (MPs) tabled notices on matters of urgent public importance under Section 71 of the Rules of Procedure.

Saiful Alam, the Jamaat-e-Islami MP for Dhaka-12, painted a bleak picture of life in the capital, identifying four major pain points: water quality, drainage, waste management, and ageing gas infrastructure.

Saiful alleged that the water supplied by WASA is often malodorous and contains insects, making it unfit for human consumption.

He called for immediate ministerial intervention to address the quality of supply.

The MP criticised the closure of natural canals to make way for commercial structures, leading to severe water stagnation problems across the city.

He also urged the government to replace 40- to 50-year-old gas lines that pose a safety risk and disrupt supply across the city.

Md Enamul Huq, MP for Naogaon-2, highlighted the plight of farmers during the Boro season.

He warned that rice crops on elevated lands are at risk of “burning” due to a lack of irrigation caused by the ongoing power crisis.

He further alleged that a “syndicate” is disrupting the fertiliser supply chain.

Jamaat MP Mujibur Rahman voiced deep concern over the country’s security environment, urging the home minister and the prime minister to intensify operations against criminals and extortionists.