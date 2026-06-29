Jamaat has yet to apologise for its role in 1971, should clarify its position: Mirza Fakhrul

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday (28 June) said Jamaat-e-Islami has yet to apologise to the nation for its role during the 1971 Liberation War, urging the party to clearly state its position on Bangladesh’s independence and the Liberation War.

Taking part in the general discussion on the proposed national budget for FY2026-27 in the parliament, he said, acknowledging its past stance would also make it easier for Jamaat to engage in politics.

“Our friends sitting on the other side have tried in various ways to ignore and provoke us. But they also need to look back at themselves,” he said.

“You have never apologised to the nation for your role in 1971. You should have done that.”

The minister also referred to remarks by former Jamaat leader Professor Ghulam Azam, saying he had maintained that the party had made no mistake in 1971.

“There is still time. You should clearly explain your position on Bangladesh and the Liberation War before the people of this country. To this day, I have not heard, nor has anyone else heard, a clear statement from you on this issue,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul said Jamaat would find it easier to operate politically if it openly acknowledged and clarified its past position.

During his speech, the minister also commented on the National Citizen Party (NCP), saying he was personally impressed by the performance of its young lawmakers in parliament and believed they had a promising future.

“I am pleased that they have emerged as a new political force,” he said, before adding that they had formed an alliance with “a party that does not believe in Bangladesh’s independence.”

He expressed hope that the NCP would further clarify its political position in the future.

The minister also cautioned the party against carrying what he described as the “stigma” of association with those who had once questioned Bangladesh’s existence.

“We want our young politicians to do even better. But they should not move forward carrying the burden of being associated with those who once denied Bangladesh’s existence,” he said.

Speaking on the budget, Mirza Fakhrul said political parties needed to adopt clear positions on contentious chapters of the country’s past to strengthen democracy and the economy.

He argued that an unequivocal commitment to the spirit of the Liberation War was essential for fostering national unity.

At the beginning of his speech, he paid tribute to political leaders and former members of parliament who had passed away.

He also praised the proposed budget, saying it was not merely an account of income and expenditure but a roadmap for economic recovery, reconstruction and long-term structural transformation.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/jamaat-has-yet-apologise-its-role-1971-should-clarify-its-position-mirza-fakhrul-1474671