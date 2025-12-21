Jamaat ameer visits Hadi’s grave, offers prayers

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman visited the grave of martyred Sharif Osman Hadi at Dhaka University (DU) early today (21 December).

After offering Fajr prayers at the Central Mosque of the DU, the Jamaat chief, accompanied by party leaders and activists, paid homage at the grave and offered prayers seeking forgiveness for the departed soul and acceptance of his martyrdom.

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, Assistant Secretary General Maulana Abdul Halim, Islami Chhatra Shibir Central President Zahidul Islam, Jamaat Central Executive Council Member Md Mobarak Hossain, Central Working Committee Member and Dhaka Metropolitan South Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Advocate Helal Uddin, Central Working Committee Member and Dhaka Metropolitan South Secretary Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud, Islami Chhatra Shibir Central Office Secretary Sibgatullah, Dhaka University Central Students’ Union Vice President Shadik Kayem, GS SM Farhad, among other central and metropolitan leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir, were present at the prayer session.

Hadi was laid to rest beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on the DU campus yesterday (20 December) following a Namaz-e-Janaza at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area with a huge turnout.