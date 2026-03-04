Israel-Hezbollah exchange fire as over 1,000 civilians reported killed in Iran

US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said 1,097 civilians have been killed in Iran since 28 February.

According to HRANA, 181 of those killed were children under the age of 10.

The rights group said the number of civilian injuries has reached 5,402, including 100 children.

It added that at least 104 attacks were recorded in the past 24 hours alone, hitting military bases, medical centres and residential areas.

HRANA said hundreds more reported deaths are currently being reviewed.

Israel and Hezbollah continued to exchange fire as tensions escalated across the region following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Hezbollah says it targeted northern Israel’s Haifa naval base at 20:00 local time (18:00 GMT). The Israeli military said shortly afterwards that several incoming projectiles were detected, and most were shot down. Hours later, a loud explosion was heard in the Lebanese capital Beirut shortly after midnight (22:00 GMT).

Hezbollah later claimed it had also fired rockets at Israeli forces in the northern Israeli town of Metula. The claim came after it announced carrying out the missile strike on the Haifa naval base.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military issued new forced displacement orders for residents of 16 villages and towns in southern Lebanon. The affected areas include Majdal Selm, Houla and Shaqra.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television reported that an Israeli airstrike on Aramoun and Saadiyat in the Mount Lebanon area killed at least six people. The broadcaster cited the Lebanese Ministry of Health as saying eight others were wounded in the attack.

Earlier, Lebanese authorities said the death toll from what they described as Israel’s “aggression” had risen to 50, with 335 people wounded.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/worldbiz/middle-east/israel-hezbollah-exchange-fire-over-1000-civilians-reported-killed-iran-1376736