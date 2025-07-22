ISPR clarifies crashed plane was battle aircraft, not training jet

The Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate of the armed forces has clarified that that aircraft that crashed at the Diabari campus of Milestone College in the capital’s Uttara was a “battle worthy fighter aircraft”.

In a message sent to the media this morning (22 July), ISPR said, “A small clarification is required. Few media is writing that yesterday’s aircraft was a training aircraft.”

“It was a battle worthy fighter aircraft which was conducting a training mission,” it said.

Yesterday (21 July), the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) F-7 BGI fighter jet crashed into the primary school building of Milestone College shortly after take-off, sparking a massive fire.

The plane had taken off from BAF Base Bir Uttom AK Khandker at 1:06pm and crashed due to a technical failure, according to the ISPR.

Until this morning, deaths of 25 children and two adults, including the pilot and a teacher of Milestone, have been officially confirmed.

However, students who witnessed the incident and helped first responders have claimed that the death toll is much higher than what has been officially announced.

The fighter jet’s pilot had ejected from the aircraft but later died from injuries at the Combined Military Hospital.