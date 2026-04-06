Iran warns shipping lanes beyond Hormuz at risk if US, Israel escalate attacks

A senior Iranian official has warned that key global shipping routes beyond the Strait of Hormuz could come under threat if the United States and Israel escalate military action.

Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Mojtaba Khamenei, said even a single miscalculation could disrupt global energy supplies and international trade.

Speaking to Press TV, he said the “unified command of the resistance” considers the Bab al-Mandeb Strait to be “equally strategic as the Strait of Hormuz”.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump threatened to “unleash hell” on Iran if it does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz by tomorrow (7 April).

Velayati added that while the US has drawn lessons from Iran’s past, it “has yet to understand the geography of power”.

The Bab al-Mandeb Strait, located off Yemen, links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea and is a key route for vessels heading towards the Suez Canal.

Yemen’s Houthis, aligned with Tehran, have previously warned they are prepared to target the waterway in support of Iran. Their earlier attacks on Red Sea shipping during Israel’s war on Gaza caused major disruptions to global trade.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah has warned of attacks on regional energy infrastructure if the US attempts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force.

In a statement carried by Islamic Republic News Agency, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi said, “If they try to open the Strait of Hormuz by force, there will be no oil and gas platforms or facilities left.”

He also warned of broader strikes on US-linked infrastructure, saying, “Trump and his supporters should know that their power plants in the region are also legitimate targets for us, and there is no red line in this regard.”

He added, “Either security will be established for everyone, or no one will enjoy security.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/worldbiz/middle-east/iran-warns-shipping-lanes-beyond-hormuz-risk-if-us-israel-escalate-attacks