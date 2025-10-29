Investment Corporation Bangladesh reports record Tk1,213cr loss for FY25

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has incurred a record loss of Tk1,213 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, marking the first time in its history.

The figures were disclosed at a meeting of ICB’s board of directors on Tuesday (28 October).

Officials attributed the loss to higher provisioning, lower capital gains and the impact of elevated interest rates.

Due to the losses, the corporation has decided not to declare any dividends for shareholders for the fiscal year.