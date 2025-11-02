International Tourism Fair concludes with Tk40cr in business transactions

The 13th Biman Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF) 2025, concluded successfully at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center (BCFCC) in Dhaka today (1 November).

This year’s fair drew around 40,000 visitors, with total sales and business transactions exceeding Tk40 crore. National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines alone sold tickets worth around Tk3 crore during the three-day event, reads a press release.

Organised by the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), the fair featured Biman Bangladesh Airlines as the title sponsor, IHG as the gold partner, and bKash as the payment partner.

On the concluding day, participating organisations received crests and certificates. Bangladesh Tourism Board CEO Nuzhat Yasmin attended the ceremony as the chief guest, along with TOAB President Md Rafeuzzaman, Director (Trade and Fair) Md Taslim Amin Shovon, and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Yasmin said, “Once, tourism was considered a hobby. People have always had the urge to explore the unknown and see the unseen—that curiosity gave birth to tourism. Over time, it has evolved into a full-fledged industry. Many countries now treat tourism as one of their key economic sectors. In Bangladesh, we have tremendous tourism potential, but we are yet to reach our desired position—not because we lack resources, but because we haven’t utilized them properly.”

She added, “Tourism is not a fixed concept; its elements can vary—from nature and culture to food and traditions. It’s not just an economic activity but a field driven by ideas and creativity. What’s authentically ours should define our tourism identity, not imitation of others.”

Highlighting the importance of sustainability, Yasmin said, “The most discussed topic in tourism today is the environment. Tourism is now a profession involving more than a dozen sub-sectors. While we must promote enjoyment and discovery, nothing should come at the cost of the environment. Sustainable practices will not slow us down—they will help us progress responsibly.”

According to the organisers, 80 tourism-related organisations—including airlines, hotels, resorts, tour operators, hospitals, and cruise lines—participated this year, setting up 150 stalls in total. Among the international participants were SriLankan Airlines, Air Arabia, Thai Airways, AirAsia, Turkish Airlines, and DrukAir.

The fair brought together exhibitors, partners, sponsors, TOAB Board of Directors, company secretaries, and BTTF committee conveners. National tourism bodies and associations from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bhutan participated, alongside tour operators from the Maldives, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Turkey, and host country Bangladesh, the release added.

The three-day event was inaugurated on Thursday (30 October) by Lutfey Siddiqi, special envoy to the chief adviser for international affairs.