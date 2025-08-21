Interim govt urges India to close AL offices on its soil

Bangladesh has called on India to take urgent measures to prevent any Bangladeshi nationals residing there from engaging in activities harmful to Bangladesh’s interests.

The interim government also urged the Indian government not to permit or support any such activities in any manner and an immediate closure of the political offices of the Bangladesh Awami League on Indian soil, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, reports UNB.

The ministry said the attention of the Bangladesh government has been drawn to the reported establishment of offices of the Awami League in Delhi, Indian capital, and in Kolkata.

This development comes against the backdrop of growing anti-Bangladesh activities undertaken by the leadership of the Awami League from Indian soil, reads the statement.

Many of the senior leaders of the party, absconding in several criminal cases in Bangladesh on account of grievous crimes committed against humanity during the 2024 July uprising and earlier, remain in the Indian territory, said the interim government.

Earlier, on 21 July 2025 evening, under the garb of an indescript NGO, some of the senior leaders of Awami League planned to hold a public outreach at the Delhi Press Club and eventually distributed booklets among the attending members of the press.

To date, the interim government said, several reports in Indian media affirm increasing overtures of the party while being on Indian soil.

“Any form of political activity campaigning against the interests of Bangladesh by Bangladeshi nationals, particularly by the absconding leaders/activists of a banned political party, staying on Indian soil, legally or illegally, including the establishment of offices, is an unambiguous affront against the people and State of Bangladesh,” said the government in its statement.

This development also risks upholding the good-neighbourly relations with India, driven by mutual trust and mutual respect, and could have serious implications for the political transformation underway in Bangladesh, Dhaka said.

“This may also trigger public sentiment in Bangladesh, which may in turn impact the ongoing efforts of the two countries in further enhancing the relationship between the two closest neighbours,” the statement said.

Delhi’s response

In response to media queries on the statement issued by Bangladesh’s interim government today, Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal said, “The government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law.”

“The government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil,” he said, adding that the press statement by the interim government is thus misplaced.

“India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people,” he added.