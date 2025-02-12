Interim government welcomes UN report

The interim government thanks the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for undertaking the most thorough independent investigation to date of the events in Bangladesh in July and August that ended the Hasina regime, says chief adviser’s press wing.

The OHCHR made its investigation at the invitation of Bangladesh’s interim government. Its report identifies extensive and grave human rights violations, including alleged extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, and disproportionate use of force by the Sheikh Hasina-led government and elements associated with the Awami League, as well as a broader array of security and intelligence agencies.

The report states: “OHCHR finds that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the former Government and its security and intelligence apparatus, together with violent elements associated with the Awami League, systematically engaged in serious human rights violations, including hundreds of extrajudicial killings, other use of force violations involving serious injuries to thousands of protesters, extensive arbitrary arrest and detention, and torture and other forms of ill-treatment. OHCHR further has reasonable grounds to believe that these violations were carried out with the knowledge, coordination and direction of the political leadership and senior security sector officials.”