Inqilab Mancha, NCP call for calm, urge all to avoid violence

In the wake of Sharif Osman Hadi’s death, his organisation Inqilab Mancha and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have issued multiple appeals for restraint, urging everyone to avoid violence.

Through different posts made on Facebook in the wee hours of Friday (19 December), they also said that “planned sabotage” could derail the spirit of the July Uprising.

Both platforms emphasised that the late activist’s struggle was rooted in intellectualism and institution-building, not destruction.

The posts came as a group of angry protesters attacked a Prothom Alo building at Karwan Bazar and the office of The Daily Star near Farmgate around Thursday midnight after the news of Hadi’s death spread.

The demonstrators vandalised and set both buildings on fire. The fire at Daily Star has been doused and trapped employees have been rescued, but the blaze at the Prothom Alo building is yet to be brought under control.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Those who are trying to divert the movement and protests through fires and are encouraging such programmes are against Hadi’s spirit. This is a planned sabotage Nahid Islam, convener, NCP

NCP Convener Nahid Islam described Hadi’s struggle as a “constitutional fight” aimed at dismantling hegemony and building a new Bangladesh. He warned that those resorting to arson and violence are acting against the very principles Hadi stood for.

“Those who are trying to divert the movement and protests through fires and are encouraging such programmes are against Hadi’s spirit. This is a planned sabotage,” he said in a Facebook post.

Nahid urged the public to build a peaceful movement, asserting that the NCP would not allow any “reckless groups” to exploit Hadi’s martyrdom.

Calling for a responsible and democratic display of grief, he added, “Various reckless groups are trying to divert the public’s protest. These are anti-July elements with different motives. Everyone should continue the movement peacefully and responsibly.”

Nahid also reiterated the demand for the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India to face trial.

Meanwhile, amid the chaos, Inqilab Mancha, in an official statement posted on Facebook, requested the general public to abstain from all forms of violence, noting that Osman Hadi had sought justice and intellectual engagement even with his enemies.

The platform warned that the country’s stability must not be compromised in the name of protest.

“He [Hadi] sacrificed his life to protect the independence and sovereignty of the country. Everyone is requested to remain vigilant so that the independence and sovereignty of the country are not endangered in any way because of him,” the statement read.

Inqilab Mancha further cautioned the public to be suspicious of those attempting to profit from the tragedy, stating, “Under no circumstances can the country be allowed to become dysfunctional.”

In another post at 4:28am, Inqilab Mancha wrote, “Do not hand the country over to those who killed Osman Hadi.

Through vandalism and arson, they are essentially trying to turn Bangladesh into a failed state. They want to endanger the country’s independence and sovereignty.”

“You must understand that 32 and 36 are not the same thing. Ahead of the February election, think for a moment about who stands to gain if chaos is created in the country. At this moment, there is an attempt in the outside world to portray Bangladesh as a terrorist safe haven and an ungovernable state. This brings no benefit; instead, it risks pushing us into the chains of long-term subjugation,” it added.

“Throughout his activism and political life, Osman Hadi identified the enemies of sovereignty for you and also showed the path to confronting them. A long struggle lies ahead of us; it cannot be achieved in just a day or two. To keep Bangladesh stable, extend full cooperation to the government. Avoid violence,” the post concluded.

‘Our path is of reconstruction’

NCP Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah, in a Facebook post, echoed these sentiments, stating that Hadi’s legacy can only be preserved by standing firm against hegemony and building a strong cultural establishment.

He stressed that destruction is fundamentally at odds with the goals of the movement.

“Hadi Bhai cannot be held or honoured by destroying anything. Our path is not of destruction; it is of reconstruction. Everyone must remain calm and united,” Hasnat said.

He urged supporters to remain uncompromising on the question of independence and to stay honest and transparent with the people.

Following the death of Hadi, multiple organisations erupted in a series of protests across Dhaka and multiple districts, denouncing the interim government’s failure to arrest his killers and demanding the resignation of the home affairs adviser