India to supply 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh today: ANI News

India will be sending 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh today (10 March) through the cross-border pipeline from Numaligarh refinery in Assam, ANI News reported citing Chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Muhammad Rezanur Rahman.

“We have an agreement with India, and according to that agreement, India will supply 180,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh via the pipeline each year. The 5,000 tons of diesel that is arriving now is a part of that agreement”, he told ANI over the phone.

“According to the agreement, at least 90,000 tonnes of diesel should be imported to Bangladesh within six months. The consignment arriving today is 5,000 tonnes, and we hope that within the next two months, we will bring in the total diesel amount for the entire six months,” the BPC chairman said.

Earlier yesterday (9 March), during a meeting between India’s Ambassador to Dhaka Pranay Verma and Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Energy Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku, Bangladesh also expressed interest in receiving supplies from the existing optional quantity of 60,000 tonnes under the agreement.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/energy/india-supply-5000-tonne-diesel-bangladesh-today-ani-news-1382561