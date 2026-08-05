India says it has no role in Hasina’s planned Aug 5 address in Delhi

India says it has no involvement in former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s planned virtual address in New Delhi.

The statement came on Tuesday, a day after Dhaka asked New Delhi to clarify its position on Hasina’s planned appearance at an Aug 5 event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia.

“The interaction that you are referring to is being organised by a private media entity,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

“The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum,”

The event is being held on the second anniversary of the student-led uprising that toppled Hasina’s government in 2024.

Dhaka had also asked India to prevent Hasina from using its territory to make political statements or conduct activities aimed at destabilising Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Foreign Affairs Advisor Humaiun Kobir raised the issue during a courtesy meeting with Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi in Dhaka.

The ministry said reports circulating on social media that Hasina could make a public address on Aug 5 had come up during the meeting.

Hasina, who fled to India after being ousted, faces a death sentence in Bangladesh for crimes against humanity over her government’s violent suppression of the 2024 protests.

She has separately told Reuters and Japan’s Kyodo News that she plans to return to Bangladesh by December.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/india-says-it-has-no-role-in-hasinas-planned-aug-5-address-in-delhi