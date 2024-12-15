India listed as ‘uncooperative’ country by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has added India to its list of ‘uncooperative’ countries, accusing the listed nations of failing to cooperate adequately in deportation processes.

In addition to India, the list includes Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and Venezuela.

ICE stated that these countries have failed to assist in key processes such as conducting interviews, issuing travel documents in a timely manner, and facilitating the repatriation of their nationals on designated flights.

According to ICE, the US plans to deport 1.45 million undocumented immigrants, including 18,000 Indians. In recent years, nearly 90,000 Indian nationals have been detained while attempting to enter the US illegally.

Although many Indian migrants are seeking to regularize their status in the US, the process could take two to three years to complete.

Honduras tops the list of countries with the highest number of undocumented immigrants in the US, with 2,61,000 individuals. Among Asian nations, China leads with 37,908 undocumented immigrants, while India ranks 13th.

Tbs