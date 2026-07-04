India closely watching developments in Bangladesh-China relations

The Daily Star

India is closely monitoring the developments regarding Bangladesh-China relations, said Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

“We closely monitor all developments in our neighbourhood and take appropriate measures as required,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing at the MEA, reports our correspondent in Kolkata.

Jaiswal faced a series of questions from the media regarding Bangladesh’s expanding strategic engagement with China, including discussions on the possible acquisition of Chinese J-10CE multirole fighter aircraft, the proposed Bangladesh-Myanmar-China Economic Corridor, and Beijing’s involvement in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project.

The corridor project was proposed by China during Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit on June 22-26.

At a briefing to the media on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen clarified that the corridor was proposed by China more than a decade back when India was also considered in it. India has not made any response.

Even now, the project is open for other countries including India to join, Yao Wen said.

China also agreed to support Bangladesh in the Teesta project by conducting a feasibility study together with Bangladesh experts.

China earlier said the project is not targeted at any third country.

Bangladesh approached China for the project as the water sharing agreement was not signed despite all preparation back in 2011 due to opposition from the West Bengal government.

Jaiswal said India’s position had already been formally conveyed to Bangladesh.

He did not clarify what India’s position was on the Teesta project.

Jaiswal said New Delhi was keeping a close watch on all developments in its neighbourhood and would respond appropriately whenever necessary.

“Our development partnership with Bangladesh is guided by a mutually agreed roadmap, which is reviewed periodically,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson further noted that India would continue to assess all developments concerning Bangladesh within the framework of its broader regional policy and long-term strategic interests.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/diplomacy/news/india-closely-watching-developments-bangladesh-china-relations-4215086