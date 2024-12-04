Imports halted at 4 land ports, customs stations in Sylhet

Ongoing protests in India related to the Chinmoy Krishna Das issue have caused a standstill at two land ports and two customs stations in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

decreased at another land port, and goods worth crores of taka are stuck at both sides of the border.

This disruption has led to significant losses for businesses.

The halted land ports include Tamabil and Sheola in Sylhet, while the affected customs stations are Zakiganj and Chatlapur Customs Station in Moulvibazar.

Additionally, although the Bholaganj Land Port in Sylhet is still operational, the import of stones has decreased, according to traders.

Sylhet’s main land port, Tamabil, typically handles the import-export of stones, coal, and occasionally fruits.

According to the president of the stone importers’ group, Atik Hossain, the import-export activities are currently suspended due to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) issue.

He mentioned that around 200 trucks loaded with stones and other goods are stuck at the Indian border in Sutarkandi, opposite Sheola Land Port.

