IMF team to arrive in Dhaka today for loan review

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka today to review the progress of reforms tied to the fourth and fifth instalments of the $4.7 billion loan programme.

The team will begin its two-week mission from April 6, holding a series of meetings with key government agencies to assess the status of various structural benchmarks under the loan conditions, said officials of the Finance Division.

The delegation is expected to meet Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed tomorrow morning, said a finance ministry official.

During the visit, IMF officials will hold discussions with representatives from the Finance Division, the National Board of Revenue, Power Division, Power Development Board, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, and the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, reports BSS.

The review mission will conclude with a meeting between the IMF team and Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on 17 April, followed by a press briefing.