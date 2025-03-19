IFIC employees questioned by ACC over allegations of embezzling Tk2,375

TBS Report
19 March, 2025, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2025, 02:53 pm
Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. File Photo: TBS

Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. File Photo: TBS

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC0 is questioning four employees of IFIC Bank over allegations of embezzling Tk2,375 crore by issuing loans to five fake companies.

ACC Deputy Director and Public Relations Officer Md Akhtarul Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The companies under which the loans were taken are Everest Enterprise Limited, Glowing Construction and Engineering Limited, Vista International Limited, and Skymark International, which are clients of the Federation and Principal branches of the bank.

On 4 March, the ACC summoned these officials, asking them to appear before it along with the copies of their National Identity Cards and passports and relevant other documents.

