National Citizen Party (South) Chief Organiser Hasnat Abdullah said on Wednesday that relations with India must be based on fairness and mutual respect.

Speaking at a meeting in the Phultoli area of Cumilla, Hasnat, the party’s nominated candidate for the Cumilla-4 constituency, questioned India’s approach to Bangladesh.

“If you believe in a shoot on sight policy, why should I follow a salute on sight policy?” he said.

His remarks came on the same day when media reports said India’s Ministry of External Affairs had summoned the Bangladesh high commissioner to convey concerns over recent issues.

Referring to the reports, Hasnat criticised India for sheltering individuals linked to violence in Bangladesh.

He accused India of providing refuge, training, and financial support to Awami League activists, and said thousands had entered India without valid documents.

“You cannot expect friendly relations while sheltering terrorists and keeping Bangladesh in unrest,” he said.