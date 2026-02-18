If Khalilur becomes a BNP minister, it’ll raise questions about his interim role: Nahid

The Daily Star

National Citizen Party Convener and member of the parliament Nahid Islam today alleged that the inclusion of Khalilur Rahman in the cabinet has brought allegations of “election engineering, result manipulation and complications surrounding constitutional reform” into the public domain.

“If Khalilur Rahman joins the BNP government as a minister, it raises questions about whether he acted on behalf of that party during the interim government’s tenure,” he said while speaking to reporters shortly after taking oath as a member of the parliament and as a member of the constitutional reform council.

“Student advisers had stepped down ahead of the election to maintain neutrality, as they had faced accusations at the time of being aligned with a particular political party,” he added.

Nahid added such developments risk undermining public confidence in the electoral process and constitutional reform efforts, as concerns over impartiality and institutional integrity resurface.

