ICT prosecutor raises corruption allegations against Tajul, Tamim

The Daily Star

7 hour(s) ago

A prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal has raised serious allegations of corruption and irregularities against Tajul Islam, the immediate past chief prosecutor of the court, and fellow prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud alleged a series of irregularities, including money exchanges and questionable handling of high-profile cases.

According to the post, in late November last year, the wife of Abzal, an accused in the case over the killing and burning of six bodies in Ashulia, entered Tamim’s room in the evening carrying a heavy bag.

“After noticing the matter, we immediately went to Tajul Islam’s room and informed him. No action was taken; instead, we were scolded,” Sultan alleged.

He further claimed that Tamim later admitted in front of others that Abzal’s wife had visited his office. “The chief prosecutor only asked why the accused’s wife had gone to his room. The matter ended there,” he said.

Sultan alleged that Abzal was later made a state witness and eventually acquitted in the final verdict.

He also raised concerns over the Chankharpul case, in which law enforcers opened fire on protesters, killing at least six people. Sultan claimed that despite a video clip showing Sub-Inspector Ashraful instructing others to open fire, he was made a witness instead of an accused. “I have that video. Anyone can see it if needed,” he said.

He further questioned why Assistant Police Commissioner Al Imran Hossain was reportedly relieved from the Abu Sayed killing case in Rangpur, alleging that several witnesses had mentioned Imran’s name before the court.

Sultan also alleged that former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was made a state witness without justification. “Under his direct instructions, his force emptied the laps of hundreds of mothers,” he said.

“Not only IGP Mamun, but in the Ashulia case, Abzal was also made a state witness in exchange for money. A syndicate of three or four people has been involved in this cycle from the beginning,” he alleged.

He further claimed that “Tajul and Shishir Monir’s syndicate” allowed notorious police officers, including the IGP, to evade trial and turned the chief prosecutor’s office into a money-making tool.

“Are these not acts of corruption? Is this not a betrayal of the blood of the martyrs?” he asked.

When asked about the allegations at a press conference yesterday, Tajul Islam said, “These are personal allegations, of which I have no knowledge. We have investigated such claims, and they are completely false. It is unfortunate if anyone spreads such stories out of personal malice.”

“The tribunal’s proceedings have been fully transparent and proven in court. Anyone making false accusations with dishonest intent should remember that the entire nation, along with the media, has witnessed how transparently the trials have been conducted,” he added.

Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim told The Daily Star, “These allegations have been made against me out of personal malice. I serve as a prosecutor administrator, and many people visit my office every day. I firmly state that no one can prove any accusation against me.”

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir expressed surprise at the allegations, calling them “incredible and whimsical, based on surmise and conjecture”.

“If my learned friend has any credible information, he can disclose it to the public. I am always ready to face any credible allegation,” he said.

Asked whether he would investigate the corruption allegations, newly appointed Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam said he would act if he received a formal complaint.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/crime-justice/news/ict-prosecutor-raises-corruption-allegations-against-tajul-tamim-4113436