ICT-1 appoints state defence lawyer for Joy in crimes against humanity case

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-1) has appointed advocate Monjur Alam as state defence counsel for fugitive accused Sajeeb Wazed Joy, a former ICT adviser to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in a case over crimes against humanity during the 2024 July Uprising.

Tribunal sources said the appointment was confirmed on December 17.

The case also involves former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, who is currently in jail.

Tribunal defers charge-framing hearing, scheduled for prosecution submissions, to January 11.

During the hearing, Palak’s defence lawyers said they had not been able to communicate with their client and again sought permission for privileged communication, which was approved by the tribunal.