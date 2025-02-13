HRW calls for impartial law enforcement

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Bangladesh’s interim government to ensure that law enforcement agencies act with neutrality and uphold the rule of law in addressing political violence.

The call came in response to a recent United Nations report that accused security forces of committing serious human rights violations while responding to protests in August, 2024. The protests led to the ouster of the former Awami League government, headed by Sheikh Hasina.

According to the UN report, law enforcement agencies, including the police, border guards, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and intelligence services, were involved in extrajudicial killings, indiscriminate firing, mass arrests, and torture during the crackdown.

The report estimates that up to 1,400 people were killed between July 1 and August 15, 2024, with the vast majority shot dead by security forces.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has pledged security sector reform. However, it launched “Operation Devil Hunt” following violent protests earlier this month, arresting nearly 2,000 people—mostly supporters of the deposed AL government, says the international rights group.

The operation was triggered after a clash on February 8 centring an attack at the home of a former minister. Protesters had earlier demolished the home of Sheikh Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which had been converted into a memorial museum.

In a statement, the interim government said the operation targeted groups “linked to the fallen autocratic regime,” describing them as “devils,” says the press release.

“Bangladesh is politically polarised after decades of repression by the Awami League government, but the authorities should not repeat mistakes of the past and should instead ensure impartial rule of law,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

“As the United Nations has said, the interim government should focus on urgent reforms to the political system and economic governance.”

Despite the crackdown, HRW reminded the interim government that peaceful assembly and protest are fundamental rights protected under international law. Law enforcement agencies should prioritise nonviolent measures before resorting to force, the rights group said.

HRW also advised the government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to bring a consensus resolution at the upcoming UN Human Rights Council session in March, seeking technical assistance and further investigations into recent events. The proposed resolution should acknowledge past human rights abuses while recognising the interim government’s positive steps, HRW said.

“Bangladeshis are angry over the repression by the Sheikh Hasina administration and they deserve justice and accountability, but it has to be a rights-respecting manner,” Ganguly said.

“All crimes, including mob violence, should be punished, but when authority figures characterise opponents as the ‘devil,’ it can fuel abuses by security forces that have never faced accountability.”