Hridoy stars as Bangladesh beat New Zealand in T20 series opener

Towhid Hridoy plays an attacking shot during his match-winning innings against New Zealand in the T20 series opener at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram today, 27 April 2026. Photo: Collected

Towhid Hridoy delivered a brilliant performance as Bangladesh secured a dominating six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening match of the T20 series at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram today (27 April).

Hridoy’s calculated aggression helped the Tigers to reach 183-4 in just 18 overs, negating New Zealand’s competitive total of 182-6 built around an identical 51 from Dane Cleaver and Katene Clarke.

Chasing the target of 183 runs, Bangladesh recovered from early pressure with a composed yet aggressive innings from Hridoy, who smashed 51 runs off just 27 balls. His match-winning knock anchored the chase and put the hosts firmly in control.

Hridoy remained unbeaten on 51 off 27 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes. He also stitched an unbroken partnership of 49 runs with Shamim Hossain Patwari for the fifth to steer the side home comfortably, reports BSS.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, the only member in New Zealand’s squad for Bangladesh series from their World Cup campaign, led the side’s bowling effort with 2-40, helping reduce the hosts to 77-3 in the 11th over and briefly raising hopes of a comeback.

However, Hridoy’s counterattack, aided initially by Emon’s brisk 28 off 14 balls and later by Patwari’s unbeaten 31 off 13, brought the required rate under control.

Earlier, Clarke and Cleaver shared an 88-run stand for the second wicket after opener Tim Robinson was run out for a duck in the second over, following Bangladesh captain Liton Das’s decision to have New Zealand bat first.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, who was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, claiming 2-32, removed both of the set batters in consecutive overs to stall the progress.

Bangladesh’s pace trio of Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and debutant Ripon Mondol were initially wayward but pulled things back after the breakthrough. Tanzim dismissed Bevin Jacobs to leave the visitors under pressure.

Stand-in captain Nick Kelly, leading in the absence of injured Tom Latham, steadied the innings before a brief interruption due to bad light.

Following the break, Josh Clarkson provided late impetus with an unbeaten 27 off 14 balls to guide New Zealand to a challenging total.

Despite the late surge, New Zealand’s total proved insufficient as Hridoy’s composed yet aggressive knock sealed a commanding win for Bangladesh.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/hridoy-stars-bangladesh-beat-new-zealand-t20-series-opener-1423021