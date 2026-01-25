How viable is Biman’s route planning as two premium routes close within a year?

Highlights:

Biman suspended two long-haul premium routes within one year.

Fleet shortages and Hajj operations drive repeated route suspensions.

No new wide-body aircraft added in five years.

Manchester route suspended despite not being loss-making.

Airline prioritises Middle Eastern labour and pilgrimage routes.

Analysts warn premium route cuts weaken Biman’s brand credibility.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended two premium long-haul routes within a year, despite one not being loss-making, exposing deep structural weaknesses in fleet planning and route strategy as the national carrier struggles to balance Hajj operations, aircraft shortages and brand credibility.

The most recent decision to suspend the Dhaka-Manchester route from March ahead of Hajj operations comes months after Biman halted the Dhaka-Narita service following heavy losses, indicating a pattern of abrupt long-haul withdrawals that industry experts say reflects deeper flaws in feasibility assessment and long-term fleet planning rather than isolated operational pressures.

At the heart of the disruption is a shrinking and overstretched wide-body fleet, with no new aircraft added in five years, repeated failures to lease additional planes and fresh deliveries from Boeing still at least six years away, forcing the airline to repeatedly reshuffle routes instead of executing a stable network strategy.

Aviation analyst and former Biman Board member Kazi Wahidul Alam said focusing solely on labour-intensive Middle Eastern routes risks weakening the airline’s brand.

Infograph: TBS

“Biman is not a budget carrier. Excluding premium routes like Dhaka-Manchester while focusing only on labour routes is not acceptable if the airline wants to maintain a strong image,” he told The Business Standard. “To sustain brand value, important international routes must continue.”

However, Biman maintains that closing or suspending a route is not a sign of mismanagement but a responsible, safety-driven, and pragmatic operational decision, particularly in the face of severe fleet constraints.

Manchester route suspended amid fleet crisis

Biman has announced that the Dhaka-Manchester-Dhaka route will be temporarily suspended from 1 March 2026 until further notice. The airline cited aircraft shortages, upcoming Hajj operations, long-term maintenance of existing aircraft, and the need to ensure optimal fleet utilisation across its network.

Responding to demands from Sylhet-origin expatriates based in Manchester to keep the route operational, Biman said the Dhaka-London route remains available and can absorb demand, noting that Manchester is about 262 kilometres from London and reachable by train in around two hours.

According to Biman sources, the Manchester route was neither loss-making nor profitable. “However, national interest and Hajj operations require aircraft reallocation during peak periods,” a senior official said.

The route has a history of disruption. It was first suspended in 2012 due to aircraft shortages and resumed in early 2020 following long-standing demands from expatriates. The latest suspension – less than five years after resumption – has again raised concerns among passengers.

Biman spokesperson Bosra Islam told TBS that wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and 777 are used for European, Hajj and Middle Eastern routes. “Manchester is a long-haul destination, and a single aircraft remains tied up for several days. In contrast, the same aircraft can operate multiple Middle Eastern flights within that time,” she said.

She added that with a limited fleet, maximising aircraft productivity becomes an operational necessity.

Focus shifts to Middle East routes

Biman says it is prioritising Middle Eastern destinations, where demand from expatriate workers, Umrah pilgrims, transit passengers and cargo movement remains strong. Currently, routes such as Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Dammam and Muscat are experiencing high passenger loads.

Biman Managing Director Shafikur Rahman recently told the media that expansion in the Middle East remains a key priority due to its importance for remittances, transit traffic and cargo. However, all growth will be phased and tied to fleet availability.

“Our future growth strategy focuses on measured network expansion aligned with market demand and operational capacity,” he said. “All new expansion will be introduced in phases, supported by careful fleet planning and commercial viability assessments.”

European long-haul operations also require additional pilots, more cabin crew and longer rest periods. During peak Hajj and Umrah seasons, the same crew resources are heavily deployed on Middle Eastern routes, allowing higher flight frequencies and better utilisation.

The next Hajj flight operations are scheduled to begin from 18 April. During the season, thousands of pilgrims must be transported within a limited timeframe, requiring a large number of special flights alongside regular schedules. This pressure often leads to reduced frequencies or suspensions on other routes.

In addition, routine C-checks, engine overhauls and structural inspections can take aircraft out of operation for weeks or months, further tightening fleet availability.

Biman is currently operating 22 international routes with a fleet of 19 aircraft. The airline has failed at least five times in the past two years to lease additional aircraft, and no new aircraft have been added in the last five years.

New aircraft purchases from Boeing are expected only by 2031 – still six years away – leaving the carrier struggling to balance expansion, premium connectivity and operational sustainability amid growing passenger demand.

Narita route: premium service, heavy losses

Biman’s Dhaka-Narita route, another premium long-haul service, was suspended in July last year within just 21 months of its resumption due to heavy financial losses.

The national carrier first launched the Narita route in 1979. After multiple suspensions – in 1981 and again in 2006 due to sustained losses – the service was relaunched on 1 September 2023 amid strong public enthusiasm, as it cut travel time to six to seven hours and eliminated long transit stops.

However, Biman sources said each Narita flight incurred losses of nearly Tk95 lakh, with average cabin occupancy at 69%. Total losses on the route stood at Tk215.58 crore, forcing the airline to halt operations and pushing passengers back to third-country transit routes, increasing travel time and costs.