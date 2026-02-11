How law enforcement will be deployed at polling centres

Law enforcement at a security checkpoint in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The Election Commission has released details on the deployment of law enforcement personnel at general and important polling centres for the 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum across 299 constituencies.

Security arrangements vary by location – outside metropolitan areas, within metropolitan areas, and in special hilly or remote regions.

Outside metropolitan areas

At general polling centres, two armed police personnel, one armed section commander from battalion Ansar, general Ansar, VDP, and one armed Ansar member for the presiding officer’s security will be deployed.

At important polling centres, three armed police personnel will be deployed alongside one armed section commander and one armed Ansar member responsible for the presiding officer’s security.

One armed assistant section commander from battalion Ansar, general Ansar and VDP will be deployed at centres – subject to availability at general centres and mandatory at important centres.

Ten battalion Ansar, general Ansar and VDP personnel – four female and six male – equipped with batons will be stationed at each polling centre.

One to two village police personnel will be deployed, along with two dafadar or mohalladar members with batons in special cases.

Metropolitan areas

At general polling centres, three police personnel and 13 Ansar and VDP members will be deployed.

At important polling centres, four police personnel and 13 Ansar and VDP members will be deployed.

Special areas – hilly and remote regions