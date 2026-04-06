Home minister for all-party parliamentary committee to amend Constitution

Amid escalating disagreements over the implementation of the July Charter, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has proposed forming a special parliamentary committee comprising representatives from all political parties to build consensus and move the process forward.

During yesterday’s Jatiya Sangsad session, Salahuddin Ahmed said every provision of the July Charter must be implemented through the parliamentary process. He described the referendum ordinance related to the charter as a “deceptive law,” arguing that the Constitution cannot be altered informally and must follow established legal procedures for amendment or repeal.

“Everything, including the formation of the government, parliament and lawmakers, has taken place in accordance with the constitution. So it can’t be ignored in the name of implementing the July National Charter,” he said.

As part of this approach, he proposed forming a special parliamentary committee with representatives from all parties. He also emphasised that the spirit of the July 2024 mass uprising should be reflected in the Constitution, but warned against equating it with the 1971 Liberation War.

Law Minister Asaduzzaman echoed similar views, stating that constitutional amendment is the only viable path for implementing the charter.

He also described some proposed provisions – such as a proportional representation-based upper house – as unconstitutional.

On the other hand, opposition leader Dr Shafiqul Rahman argued that rather than scrapping the Constitution, fundamental reforms are needed in provisions that have enabled authoritarianism over the past 54 years.

He called for the 133 ordinances issued by the interim government to be placed before parliament.

Meanwhile, National Citizen Party lawmaker Akhtar Hossain criticised the BNP, accusing it of deviating from previously agreed reform paths. He said the country has remained in constitutional uncertainty since August 2024 and stressed that the July Charter is crucial for upholding the public mandate.

Justice for enforced disappearance victims

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman yesterday assured the parliament that the government remains committed to ensuring justice for victims of enforced disappearances, BSS reports.

He said the repeal of the concerned ordinance was recommended to avoid legal conflicts and ensure more stringent punishments.

Regarding the National Human Rights Commission Ordinance, the minister said that certain time limits for investigations within the current framework could lead to further harassment of victims.

Minister Asaduzzaman emphasised that there is no intention to let perpetrators escape through legal loopholes, citing the high-profile disappearance cases of individuals like incumbent Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed as evidence of the gravity with which the government views these crimes.

Earlier, standing on a point of order, emotion-choked MP Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem, and a survivor of enforced disappearance, expressed concern in the parliament over a special committee’s recommendation to lapse an ordinance related to the enforced disappearance.

Bill passed setting 32-year age limit for govt job

The Jatiya Sangsad yesterday passed a bill setting the maximum age limit for direct recruitment to government jobs and various public sectors at 32 years.

Titled “Maximum Age Limit for Direct Appointment in Government, Autonomous, Statutory Government Authorities, Public Non-Financial Corporations and Self-Governing Bodies Act, 2026,” the bill is the first to be passed by the 13th parliament. Alongside it, lawmakers also approved the Public Service (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

While the age limit bill raises the maximum age by two years for most applicants, it reduces the entry age for certain positions that previously allowed recruitment at 33, 35, 40, or 45 years.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/home-minister-all-party-parliamentary-committee-amend-constitution-1403816