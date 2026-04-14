Home minister announces special drive from Teknaf to curb drugs, human trafficking

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed today (14 April) announced a special drive from Teknaf to eliminate drug trafficking and human smuggling, saying law enforcement agencies will intensify operations to tackle the crimes.

Speaking at a farmer’s card distribution programme at Teknaf Ezahar Girls’ High School ground, he said authorities are preparing to launch targeted operations soon to make Bangladesh drug-free.

“The law enforcement agencies will perform their responsibilities properly. We hope to begin a special drive very soon to curb drug trafficking,” he said.

The minister also expressed concern over the growing prevalence of gambling and online betting, describing it as a social menace.

He said the government is conducting research to identify effective solutions and will take necessary steps to address the issue.

On human trafficking, Salahuddin Ahmed said the problem has become acute in certain areas, particularly Teknaf, Ukhiya, and Cox’s Bazar.

He added that law enforcement agencies have already been instructed to strengthen surveillance and conduct coordinated operations at key points to prevent trafficking.

He urged the public to cooperate by sharing information about criminal activities, saying public awareness and engagement are crucial for effective enforcement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman virtually inaugurated a programme to distribute farmer’s cards among farmers in 11 upazilas across 10 districts.

Later, under the initiative of the Teknaf upazila administration, the home minister distributed farmer’s cards among 1,698 farmers in the area.

The programme was attended by Members of Parliament Shahjahan Chowdhury, Lutfur Rahman Kajal and Alomgir Muhammad Mahfuzullah Farid, along with Cox’s Bazar District Council Administrator ATM Nurul Bashar Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner Md A Mannan, Superintendent of Police ANM Sazedur Rahman, and other senior officials.

Earlier in the day, the home minister also visited Teknaf Land Port, where he inspected facilities including the jetty, warehouses, and other infrastructure.

Officials from United Land Port Limited briefed him on port operations and informed him that activities at the land port have remained largely suspended due to the ongoing internal crisis in Myanmar.