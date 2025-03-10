Home adviser vows tougher stance against cries during Ramadan

The government is committed to maintaining law and order across the country during Ramadan, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

To ensure law and order, around 100 checkpoints have been set up at key points across the capital, and patrols have been increased in crime-prone areas, Jahangir Alam said during a visit to four police stations.

Today, he visited Tejgaon, Dhanmondi, Shahbagh, and New Market police stations.

Photo: Collected

Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs have been assigned to regularly monitor these security measures, particularly nighttime operations, the home adviser said.

Responding to reporters’ questions during the visit, he warned that those involved in organised mob violence, theft, robbery, extortion, rape, and other crimes disrupting law and order would be brought to justice and face strict legal action.

“No one will be spared,” he asserted, instructing law enforcement agencies to take a tougher stance against criminal activities.

Photo: Collected

During his inspection, the adviser visited reception areas, holding cells, and other facilities at the police stations.

He spoke with duty officers and other law enforcement personnel, providing necessary instructions.

He also directed officers to remain more vigilant, proactive, and alert in performing their duties.

On his way, he visited several checkpoints set up at key locations in the city and spoke with the officers on duty. Additionally, he monitored the operations of several joint patrol teams.

Explaining the purpose of his visit, the adviser said it was to ensure that police stations were functioning effectively, law enforcement personnel were staying alert, and officers were carrying out their responsibilities properly during Ramadan.