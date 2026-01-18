Home adviser asks police to remain neutral, reject all benefits in JS polls

Staff Correspondent 18 January, 2026, 13:45

Home adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. | New Age photo

Home adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday instructed police personnel to maintain strict neutrality and reject all forms of illegal or unethical benefits in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad elections scheduled for February 12.

‘The role of the police is crucial in holding a free, fair, peaceful and acceptable election. You must perform your duties with complete impartiality. Do not accept any illegal or immoral financial benefit from any candidate or their agents. Do not even accept food from them while on duty,’ he said.

The adviser was speaking as chief guest at the closing parade of assistant superintendents of police at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Rajshahi, on Sunday morning.

A total of 96 trainee assistant superintendents of police from the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (police) cadre took part in the parade on completion of their basic training, which began on February 15, 2025.

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that police personnel had, for the first time, received specialised training on election security and election-related responsibilities.

‘If any irregularity or disorder occurs at polling centres, police must take firm action in line with the instructions of the returning officer, assistant returning officer and presiding officer,’ he said.

He expressed hope that the police would demonstrate professionalism and play an effective role in holding what he described as the most neutral election in the country’s history.

Describing corruption as the biggest enemy of the state, the adviser warned that it not only damaged the economy but also eroded institutions and destroyed public trust.

‘Any police member who acts out of personal greed or political interest not only violates the law but weakens the foundations of the state,’ he said.

He stressed that Bangladesh Police was neither a political force nor an agent of vested interests.

‘It is a public service institution funded by taxpayers and exists solely to serve the people,’ he said, urging officers to refuse unlawful orders and reject biased or agenda-driven actions.

Courage, he added, was not only about confronting danger but also about standing against injustice, questioning illegal directives and protecting the oppressed.

He said that integrity, ethics and conscience must define police identity, noting that public trust was essential for effective law enforcement.

‘Once trust is lost, peace cannot be ensured even by force,’ he said.

Inspector general of police Baharul Alam, home ministry senior secretary Nasimul Gani and Bangladesh Police Academy principal and additional IGP Mohammad Taufiq Mahbub Chowdhury were also present at the programme.

source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/Country/288533/home-adviser-asks-police-to-remain-neutral-reject-all-benefits-in-js-polls