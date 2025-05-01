Historic May Day observed in Savar, Ashulia with rallies, protests, and cultural events

The historic May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, was observed today (1 May) across Savar and Ashulia with a series of rallies, meetings, protest marches, and cultural programmes organised by various labour unions and the local administration.

Throughout the day, numerous labour organisations, including the Bangladesh Garment and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre, Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation, Ashulia Road Construction Workers’ Union, and Ashulia Rickshaw and Van Workers’ Union, organised events demanding labour rights and social security.

Key demands raised include full implementation of the Labour Reform Commission’s recommendations, setting a national minimum wage at Tk30,000, the introduction of a rationing system for workers, reopening of closed factories, and payment of arrears.

A joint rally was held in the Baipail area where several unions united to voice their demands.

Speaking at the gathering, Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Garment and Sweater Workers Union, emphasised the urgent need to ensure workers’ rights and implement proposed reforms.

Around 10:00am, in front of the collapsed Rana Plaza site near Savar Bus Stand, cultural group Udichi’s Savar unit organised a musical performance under the slogan “Build a State Free of Exploitation to Ensure Workers’ Rights.”

Earlier in the morning, at around 8:00am, over a hundred workers under the banner of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation marched from Bishmail to Rana Plaza, where they held a rally demanding implementation of labour reforms, reopening of factories like Chain Apparels Ltd, and settlement of unpaid wages at Dird Group’s five closed units.

In another programme held at BSCIC Tannery Industrial Estate in Hemayetpur, the Tannery Workers’ Union organised a rally and discussion session with tannery workers.

Additionally, a formal discussion meeting was held at the Savar Upazila Parishad auditorium at 10:00am, jointly organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the upazila administration.