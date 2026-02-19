HC petition challenges July Charter

The petitioner argues that key provisions of the Charter, including proposals for a referendum and structural changes to parliament, have no basis in the Constitution.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond submitted the petition on Wednesday as a public interest litigation.

The petition seeks an order from the High Court to suspend the effectiveness of the Charter and to issue a rule asking the authorities to explain why it should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

The lawyer told reporters that the Constitution contains no provision for a Charter of this nature, particularly its proposals for a referendum and the creation of a 100-member upper house in parliament.

“Therefore, this Charter must be declared illegal and unconstitutional,” he said.

The High Court may hold a hearing on the petition next week, he added.

The July National Charter 2025 is a major reform initiative introduced by the interim government following the July-August 2024 mass uprising, with the stated aim of preventing a return to authoritarian rule.

Signed on October 17 last year by more than 20 political parties, the Charter proposes 84 reforms, including 47 that would require amendments to the Constitution.

Among its key provisions are a 10-year limit on a Prime Minister’s tenure and expanded powers for the President.

Other proposals focus on strengthening judicial independence, reforming the electoral system, increasing women’s representation, and enhancing protections for fundamental rights.

The reforms were put to a referendum alongside the parliamentary elections on February 12, where the “Yes” vote secured 62.74 per cent support.

Earlier on Tuesday, another Supreme Court lawyer filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of the February 12 referendum and seeking cancellation of the results announced the following day.

