HC issues rule on restriction of movement on St Martin’s Island

The Environment Wing-2 of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued a memo on 28 October on the implementation of a five-point decision to regulate the uncontrolled tourism, and control the environment pollution through single use plastic in the critically endangered area St Martin’s Island.

According to the memo, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), with the approval of the environment ministry, will issue permission on the movement of vessels in the island; no tourist would stay in the island at night throughout December and January; not more than 2,000 tourists a day will be allowed to travel to the island; organising barbecue dinners, making noise, and lightings are banned on the island at night.

Later, on 21 November, Cox’s Bazar Citizens Forum president ANM Helal Uddin filed a writ petition challenging the decision.