Hamza adds spice to India-Bangladesh tie

The much-anticipated Asian Cup qualifying showdown between neighbours Bangladesh and India has finally arrived. Tonight, English Premier League-bred midfielder Hamza Choudhury is set to make his long-awaited debut for Bangladesh, a team eager to make strides in international football.

The match kicks off at 7:30 pm (Bangladesh time) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya, and will be broadcast live on T Sports. Excitement has been building in both camps, with the pre-match briefing charged with anticipation — especially following Hamza’s inclusion, which has drawn attention not just from Bangladesh and India but from the entire South Asian football community.

India, ranked far higher than Bangladesh in FIFA rankings, hold the historical edge in this fixture. However, past encounters have often been more competitive than the rankings suggest. The addition of Hamza brings a new layer of intrigue, with Bangladesh hoping his experience will tip the scales in their favour.

Hamza’s arrival has not gone unnoticed by India, who, in response, have recalled their legendary striker Sunil Chhetri from retirement. With six goals in his last five games against Bangladesh, Chhetri’s return signals just how seriously India are taking this encounter.

At the pre-match press conference, both head coaches acknowledged their opponent’s key player while remaining confident in their own squad’s abilities.

“I think it is more exciting having Hamza and having Sunil, but it’s really going to be a competitive match, and it’s not only about them,” said Bangladesh coach Javier Cabrera, determined to make things difficult for their higher-ranked opponents.

India coach Manolo Marquez also weighed in: “I think Hamza is a good player. He played in the Premier League, though he is now playing in the Championship, and his team was promoted. Obviously, he is a good footballer, and it is good for Asian football.”

However, Marquez admitted he was unsure of the impact Hamza would have on the game. At 27, Hamza has played as both a defensive midfielder and right-back for Leicester City and Sheffield United, but Cabrera has kept his exact role for tonight’s match under wraps. This tactical mystery only adds to the anticipation.

Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuiyan is also relishing the challenge, believing his team can go toe-to-toe with India.

“Honestly, we are not thinking about India’s ranking. Our focus is to win the match. The coach mentioned that this has been the best squad so far. The inclusion of Hamza is a big boost for us, and our target is to secure three points,” said Jamal, adding that the team’s mentality has shifted — they now approach games with a renewed level of belief.

Meanwhile, India defender Sandesh Jhingan acknowledged the intensity of this regional rivalry and welcomed Chhetri’s return.

“One thing we know is that whenever India play Bangladesh, we expect a match full of high intensity, passion, and adrenaline, be it in football or any sport. We’re focused on getting our result,” said Jhingan. “We’re always expecting him [Sunil Chhetri] to score goals… With the quality he has, he’s a threat to every team, not just Bangladesh.”

With the stage set and emotions running high, all eyes will be on Shillong tonight. Bangladesh hope Hamza’s debut will mark a turning point in their footballing journey, while India look to reaffirm their dominance. Either way, a thrilling battle awaits.