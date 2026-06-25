Govt’s ‘wrong decisions’ pushing economy towards collapse: Jamaat ameer

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman today (24 June) alleged that some “wrong and shortsighted” decisions of the government have put the country’s economy at risk of collapse.

Speaking at a meeting of the party’s Central Working Committee, he particularly criticised the government’s decision regarding the banking sector.

“Some wrong and imprudent decisions of the government have brought the economy to the verge of collapse. When Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, which had been devastated during the fascist era, was just beginning to recover, the government made a suicidal decision to hand over the bank back to the cohorts of fascism,” the Jamaat chief said.

“We believe this decision will destroy the country’s economy from the roots. The people expect the government to demonstrate wisdom and reconsider the matter immediately,” he added.

In his inaugural speech at the meeting, Shafiqur Rahman said Jamaat has pursued politics through democratic, constitutional and peaceful means since its inception and has played a “dignified role” in democratic movements in Bangladesh. “We played an important role in the anti-fascist movement of 2024.”

He, however, said it is extremely unfortunate that the current government is making a self-destructive and shortsighted attempt to make people forget the spirit of July 2024. “The Prime Minister campaigned for a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum but later trampled on the referendum verdict, effectively betraying the nation. This decision will ultimately backfire on the government,” he said.

The opposition leader further alleged that extortion, tender manipulation and land grabbing by “ruling party activists” have reached alarming levels, while bribery and corruption continue unchecked.

He also alleged that political patronage has contributed to a rise in crimes such as murder and rape, leading to a severe deterioration in the country’s law-and-order situation.

The Jamaat leader further accused the government of “blatant politicisation” of education, economic institutions and the administration.

“Even in newly formed Parliament, there is visible discrimination. Opposition MPs are being deprived of fair allocations. Through such actions, the government is gradually moving towards a one-party rule, which is deeply disappointing for the nation,” he said.

In his concluding remarks, the Jamaat ameer, who chaired the meeting, said the overall situation in the country is becoming increasingly complex amid various national and international challenges.

“The fallen fascist forces and their allies will try to provoke us from both inside and outside the country. We must proceed with patience and caution and avoid falling into any traps,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of young people and religious scholars, Shafiqur Rahman said Bangladesh still has reason to remain hopeful.

The meeting, moderated by Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, reviewed the current political situation, law and order, border push-ins and other issues of public importance. Participants also discussed preparations for the party’s upcoming Central Majlis-e-Shura session scheduled for June 26, along with various organisational matters.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/govts-wrong-decisions-pushing-economy-towards-collapse-jamaat-ameer-1471551