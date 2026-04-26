Govt to bring all primary students under mid-day meal programme: Mahdi Amin

FE

Published :

Apr 25, 2026 19:04

“Nearly two crores primary students would be provided with quality tiffin in phases,” he said, BSS reports.

Mahdi Amin made the remarks while addressing a roundtable titled “From Genome to Bioeconomy: Enhancing Bangladesh’s Biotechnology Capabilities by 2030” at The Business Standard auditorium in Eskaton Garden in the capital.

The government is giving importance on the development of standard, nutritious and non-perishable food using modern technology-based research, he added.

Describing mid-day meals as a major government commitment, he said, currently distributed items like butter buns or bananas are prone to quick spoilage.

“We need cost-effective and longer-lasting food solutions to ensure proper nutrition and reduce wastage,” he added.

Highlighting gaps in the education system, Mahdi Amin said curriculum reforms are needed to equip students with practical, transferable and technical skills.

He also stressed stronger industry-academia collaboration to create jobs in emerging sectors like biotechnology.

He underscored the need for self-reliance in vaccines for both humans and livestock, reducing import dependency and building a domestic ecosystem.

Mahdi Amin also called for increasing the production of crops like beetroot and mustard using modern agricultural technologies to strengthen food security.

Referring to human resources, he said efforts are underway to transform “brain drain” into “brain circulation” by engaging expatriate researchers through joint initiatives.

He expressed optimism that proper use of biotechnology would help improve livelihoods and ensure public empowerment.

Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and ICT and Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad and UGC Chairman Prof Dr Mamun Ahmed addressed the event, among others.