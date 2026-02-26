Govt seeks Chinese investment in closed fertiliser factories and jute mills

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen and Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir at the Secretariat on 25 February 2026. Photo: Courtesy

China has expressed interest in expanding investment in Bangladesh, focusing on job creation and industrial revival, during a meeting between Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen and Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir at the Secretariat today (25 February).

At the meeting, the government formally sought Chinese investment in several closed fertiliser factories struggling with prolonged gas shortages.

The commerce minister said Bangladesh has six fertiliser plants whose production has been repeatedly disrupted due to inadequate gas supply.

“We are searching for investors capable of importing LNG to restart fertiliser production. The government will purchase the fertiliser produced,” Muktadir said, outlining a potential pathway to revive idle capacity and stabilise supply.

The minister also invited Chinese investors to explore opportunities in Bangladesh’s closed jute mills, emphasising the sector’s potential for modernisation and employment generation.

Highlighting broader areas of cooperation, Muktadir said China could assist Bangladesh in digital infrastructure development, establishment of e-learning centres, and advancement of artificial intelligence technologies.

He noted that such partnerships would further deepen bilateral economic ties.

Ambassador Yao Wen congratulated the BNP on securing a decisive mandate in the 13th national parliamentary election and congratulated Muktadir on assuming office as commerce minister.

He said China is keen to increase investment flows into Bangladesh and voiced optimism about economic collaboration under the newly elected government.

The ambassador also extended an invitation to the commerce minister to visit China.

State Minister for Commerce Md Shariful Alam, Additional Secretary (Export) Md Abdur Rahim Khan, and Additional Secretary (FTA) Ayesha Akter were present at the meeting.

