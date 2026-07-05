Govt prohibits use of PM’s image on banners, billboards for official events

The Cabinet Division issued the directive in a circular on Sunday with immediate effect.

According to the circular, the prime minister’s image — whether in 3D or any other form — shall not be used on banners, festoons or billboards prepared for any government event.

The circular also directed all government agencies to give priority to the theme and content of an event while preparing publicity materials.

It said banners, festoons and billboards should contain only relevant and consistent information, while their design should clearly reflect the purpose, message and subject matter of the event.

The Cabinet Division described the directive as “very important” and instructed all concerned to implement it without delay.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/measles-plea-to-file-case-against-yunus-nurjahan