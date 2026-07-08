Govt identifying officials who helped sustain fascist regime: State minister

Highlights

Govt identifying officials accused of supporting previous regime

Over 5.21 lakh government posts remain vacant, parliament told

Final results of 50th BCS targeted within one year of circular

Merit and integrity to remain sole criteria for recruitment and promotion

The government is identifying officials who allegedly worked within the public administration to help prolong the previous administration, State Minister for Public Administration Md Abdul Bari told parliament today (7 July).

Responding to a question from opposition Jamaat-e-Islami MP Anwarul Islam (Kurigram-1), the state minister said various government investigative agencies are working to identify officials who “openly worked in the administration to prolong the fascist government during the previous fascist regime.”

The remarks were made during the question-and-answer session of the Jatiya Sangsad, which began at around 3pm with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad in the chair.

Replying to a separate question from ruling party MP Salimuzzaman Molla (Gopalganj-1), Abdul Bari said 1,464,350 officials and employees were serving in government as of 30 June 2025, while 521,922 sanctioned posts remained vacant.

He also presented the latest staffing position of the higher civil service, saying there are currently 67 officers against 69 secretary and senior secretary posts, 378 officers against 368 additional secretary posts, 893 officers against 1,116 joint secretary posts and 2,940 officers against 2,245 deputy secretary posts.

Answering a question from Jamaat MP Subikunnahar (Women’s Seat-39), the state minister said the government has significantly reduced the time required to complete Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) recruitment.

He said the final results of the 47th BCS examination were published within one year and seven months of the recruitment circular, compared with two years, two months and nine days for the 46th BCS, two years, 11 months and 27 days for the 45th BCS, and three years and seven months for the 44th BCS.

The government is now aiming to publish the final results of the 50th BCS examination within one year of issuing the recruitment circular, he added.

On promotions in the civil service, Abdul Bari said these remain a continuous process and are awarded to competent and qualified officers after evaluating their overall performance.

He also informed parliament that women now account for 29% of all government officials and employees, according to the latest government workforce data.

Responding to another question from ruling party MP Rafiqul Islam Hilaly (Netrokona-3), the state minister said the government is committed to ensuring that recruitment, transfers and postings in the public administration remain free from political or other undue influence.

He said merit, integrity and professional competence would continue to be the sole criteria in public service appointments.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/govt-identifying-officials-who-helped-sustain-fascist-regime-state-minister-1482451