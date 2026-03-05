Govt calls for reduced private vehicle use, no decorative lighting over looming fuel crisis

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has urged the public to reduce the use of private vehicles and avoid all types of decorative lighting during the holy month of Ramadan, citing concerns over a potential fuel crisis triggered by the ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

In a notification today (4 March), the ministry said the continuing instability in the Middle East is disrupting global energy supplies, raising fears of a temporary strain on the country’s fuel sector.

To deal with the emerging situation, an emergency review meeting chaired by Iqbal Hassan Mahmood, minister of power, energy and mineral resources, was held today.

The meeting was informed that the timely import of fuel in required quantities from potential sources has become uncertain. As a result, there may be temporary disruptions or adjustments in domestic fuel supply in line with current demand.

The ministry warned that such a situation could lead to a slight reduction in electricity generation and fertiliser production.

To minimise public suffering during Ramadan, the ministry issued several directives and sought cooperation from citizens.

According to the notification, the public has been urged to use electricity and fuel economically, all forms of decorative lighting have been discouraged, people have been requested to limit the use of private vehicles and instead rely on public transport.

In addition, law enforcement agencies and traders have been instructed to ensure that diesel and petrol are not sold on the open market.

District administrations, police and Border Guard Bangladesh have been asked to take necessary measures to prevent fuel smuggling.

The ministry said it has already taken all possible steps to minimise the negative impact of the global situation. “Efforts are underway to secure fuel supplies from all available sources to maintain normal procurement.”

The government has called on citizens to remain patient and extend full cooperation to help overcome any temporary challenges arising from the situation.

The meeting was attended by State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit, along with the power and energy secretaries and the chairmen of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, Bangladesh Power Development Board and Petrobangla, among others.

