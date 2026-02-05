Govt approves 6 ordinances, 3 proposals, Ramadan office timing

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on 5 Feb chaired the meeting of the Council of Advisers at the Chief Adviser’s Office. Photo: CA Press Wing

The Council of Advisers, at its weekly meeting today, approved six ordinances and three proposals, and discussed the interim government’s performance since its inception in August 2024.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting at his office in the city’s Tejgaon area this morning.

Later in the afternoon, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy, saying the advisory council had discussed a series of agenda items and granted approvals.

The advisory council gave final approval to the drafts of the Workplace and Educational Institutions Ordinance 2026, the Domestic Violence Prevention Ordinance 2026, the Bangladesh Gas (Amendment) Ordinance 2026, the Postal Service Ordinance 2026, the Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation Ordinance 2026, and the Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award Trust (Amendment) Ordinance 2026.

The press secretary said that, following the approval of the Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award Trust (Amendment) Ordinance 2026, the name of the award will be changed to the National Agriculture Award.

In addition, the council approved a proposal to exempt a 7.5% VAT on LP gas at the local production and trader levels, as well as a 2 per cent advance tax on imports, while imposing only a 7.5% VAT at the import stage.

As a result of the decision, Shafiqul Alam said, the overall tax burden on LP gas will be reduced, which is expected to lead to a further decline in LP gas prices in the local market.

The advisory council also approved a proposal to establish the Urban Safety and Resilience Institute (USRI) Bangladesh as a public trust under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

Although the name may be changed in the future, the press secretary said the proposal to establish the institution has been approved.

Additionally, the advisers approved a proposal to fix office hours during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan. Under the decision, office hours will be from 9:00am to 3:30pm, with a 15-minute break from 1:00pm to 1:15pm for Zuhr prayers.

