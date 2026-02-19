Govt appoints Saleh Shibli as PM’s press secretary, Ruman made deputy

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on Wednesday confirming his contractual appointment at secretary rank.

Atiqur Rahman Ruman, editor and publisher of Dainik Dinkal, has been named deputy press secretary to the prime minister.

Shibli previously served as press secretary to Tarique when he was acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

He previously worked as first secretary (press) at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata during the tenure of the BNP-led four-party coalition government.

He has also worked as a reporter for the news agency UNB, the daily Manabzamin, Bangla Bazar Patrika, and the private television channel Channel i.

Saleh has served as general secretary of the Dhaka Reporters Unity and as general secretary of the Dhaka University Journalists’ Association.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/days-of-patronage-economy-over-finance-minister-says-as-new-govt-gets-into-function