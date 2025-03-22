Global Shame: Need Solution to Air India Incident!

India’s rising global stature is being tarnished by shocking incidents of poor civic sense among travelers. The recent Air India flight AI126 fiasco, where passengers clogged toilets with rags and plastic bags, is just one example of a larger issue. From flight disruptions to vandalism on Vande Bharat trains, a lack of hygiene and responsibility is damaging India’s reputation worldwide. Is this a systemic failure or an urgent wake-up call for behavioral change? Sucheta Dalal breaks down this national embarrassment and explores what needs to be done to fix it. Read more: https://www.moneylife.in/article/indi…

