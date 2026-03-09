Fuel shortage may halt operations at inland container terminals handling most exports, imports

Operations at private inland container depots, which handle the bulk of Bangladesh’s export cargo, may face disruption after state-owned fuel marketing companies reportedly suspended the supply of diesel amid a supply shortage.

Industry insiders say the move could threaten container handling activities at off-docks that process over 92% of the country’s export goods.

According to Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), 21 private ICDs located in Chattogram handle nearly all export cargo and about 25% of the country’s import cargo, working as key support facilities for the Chittagong Port Authority.

Thousands of export-bound containers are processed through these facilities every day before being shipped overseas via the port, making their continuous operation crucial for maintaining the country’s export flow.

The ICDs also deliver around a quarter of import containers arriving in the country and regularly transport empty containers from the port to their yards, helping ease congestion at the port.

The association said container handling at the depots relies heavily on diesel-powered equipment, including reach stackers, side lifters, top loaders, forklifts, and container trailers.

The 21 depots collectively require around 60,000 to 65,000 litres of diesel every day to keep their operations running.

However, the association alleged that three state-run fuel distributors — Padma Oil Company Limited, Meghna Petroleum Limited, and Jamuna Oil Company Limited — have recently refused to supply diesel according to the depots’ demand, citing a fuel shortage.

BICDA Secretary General Ruhul Amin Sikder told The Business Standard that the oil companies informed the matter of supply suspension verbally.

“If the supply disruption continues, most ICDs may soon face a severe fuel crisis, which could directly affect the country’s export and import activities as well as the overall operations of the port”, he said.

“BICDA president wrote a letter to the chairman of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) on Monday, urging the authorities to ensure uninterrupted diesel supply to private inland container depots (ICDs)”, he added.

BICDA Khalilur Rahman requested the BPC chairman to instruct the fuel companies to ensure diesel supply in line with the depots’ daily demand to keep the export supply chain functioning.

Confirming the development, Shahirul Hassan, managing director of Meghna Petroleum Limited, told The Business Standard that diesel supply to the depots has remained suspended for the past two days due to certain restrictions.

“The ministry has asked for some information, and we are sending it today,” he said. “Based on that, the higher authorities will make a decision. We hope fuel supply to the depots will resume soon.”

