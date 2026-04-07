Fuel prices will not be raised now as stock sufficient: Energy minister

Energy, Power and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku has said that Bangladesh currently has adequate reserves of fuel, so there is no immediate plan to increase fuel prices.

While speaking in the national parliament today (7 April), the minister said that among the existing fuel stock, diesel accounts for the largest share, with 164,644 metric tonnes in reserve. In addition, the country has around 10,500 tonnes of octane and 16,000 tonnes of petrol in stock.

He added that the government is sourcing fuel from all possible channels to ensure uninterrupted supply. Authorities are also continuing drives against illegal hoarding and black-market activities. Over the past month, enforcement operations recovered approximately 4,048,465 litres of fuel, he noted.

Regarding potential price adjustments, the minister explained that there is a mechanism to review fuel prices on a monthly basis. Any decision to raise prices, if necessary, will be discussed in a cabinet meeting. However, he reiterated that there is no plan to increase fuel prices at this time.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/energy/fuel-prices-will-not-be-raised-now-stock-sufficient-energy-minister-1404891