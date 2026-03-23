Fuel crisis persists as long queues grip filling stations on second day of Eid

Motorists queue to refuel their motorcycles at a fuel station amid concerns over fuel supply amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 15 March, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Despite expectations that the Eid holidays would ease the ongoing fuel crisis, the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr saw even longer queues of vehicles at the few operational filling stations in the capital.

The country has been grappling with a fuel shortage, which some claim to be artificial amid panic buying in the wake of the war in Iran, for over two weeks. Although initial rationing at pumps has been lifted, the move has failed to reduce the massive surge of vehicles waiting for fuel.

Spot visits to several filling stations on Sunday (March 22) revealed that most pumps in the capital, including Crescent Fuel Pump in Mohakhali, Gulshan Service Station, and Eureka Enterprise, remained closed. While Eureka Enterprise was providing gas, it had no fuel available for vehicles.

The Trust Fuel Station was one of the few outlets operating, resulting in a massive buildup of traffic. The line for private cars stretched as far as Jahangir Gate, while the queue for motorcycles extended past the Prime Minister’s Office.

Frustration Among Commuters

Drivers expressed deep frustration over the hours-long wait in the sweltering heat. Mahbub Ali, a private car driver at the Trust pump, said that while the station was providing the requested amount of fuel, the wait time exceeded an hour and a half.

“I thought the pressure would ease on the second day of Eid as people would be busy visiting relatives,” said Moksedul, a motorcyclist. “Yesterday I saw a long line and left, thinking today would be better. Instead, the queue is several times longer than yesterday.”

Another motorcyclist, Shamim, reported being stuck in line for over 90 minutes without reaching the dispensing unit.

While consumers face severe delays, an employee at one of the active filling stations, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed there is no actual shortage of fuel supply. According to the staffer, the overwhelming pressure on specific pumps is due to the closure of many other stations across the city.

The persistent lines suggest that the fuel distribution system has yet to stabilise, leaving holiday travellers and commuters in a state of prolonged uncertainty.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/fuel-crisis-persists-long-queues-grip-filling-stations-second-day-eid-1392316