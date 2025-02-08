Fortune Barishal lift second BPL title

Fortune Barishal lifted the title of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the second consecutive time beating Chittagong Kings by three wickets on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Tamim Iqbal, who led Barishal last year to their maiden title, hit a fifty in the final and led from the front in another final.
Barishal now became the third team after Dhaka Gladiators and Comilla Victorians (none of the teams is part of this year’s BPL) to win the BPL title for two consecutive times.
Tamim hit 54 off 29 balls with nine fours and one six. In the opening stand, Tamim and Towhid Hridoy forged a stand of 76 runs, which was a good foundation for them to chase a big total of 194 runs.
Kyle Mayers scored 46 to lead Barishal after Tamim’s dismissal. Hit three fours and three sixes.
In the last 30 balls, Barishal needed 44 runs. In the 16th and 17th over, Barishal scored a total of 19 runs. In the 18th over, they lost two wickets to Shoriful Islam. The left-arm pacer sent Kyle Mayers and Mahmudullah Riyad back, turning the table to Chittagong’s favour.
Off the last 12 balls, Barishal needed 20 runs. Rishad Hossain hit Binura Fernando a six and scored a three to bring the target down to eight runs in the last over.
Rishad hit another six off the first ball of the last over bowled by Hussain Talat. In the last five balls, Barishal needed only two runs which they scored easily to reach 195 with three balls to play.
For Chittagong, Shoriful Islam bagged four wickets for 34 runs, but his effort went in vain he ended up being on the losing side.
Earlier, Fortune Barishal won the toss and opted to bowl first. Their plan did not work as the Kings’ openers, Khawaja Nafay and Parvez Hossain Emon, laid a strong foundation.
Nafay was dismissed at 66 off 44 balls with seven fours and three sixes. But Parvez continued to disappoint the Barishal bowlers. He remained unbeaten at 78 runs off 49 balls with six fours and four sixes.
Graham Clark also shone with 44 off 23 balls with two fours and three sixes.
For Barishal, Ebadot Hossain and Mohammad Ali took one wicket each.