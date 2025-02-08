Fortune Barishal lift second BPL title

Fortune Barishal lifted the title of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the second consecutive time beating Chittagong Kings by three wickets on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Tamim Iqbal, who led Barishal last year to their maiden title, hit a fifty in the final and led from the front in another final.

Barishal now became the third team after Dhaka Gladiators and Comilla Victorians (none of the teams is part of this year’s BPL) to win the BPL title for two consecutive times.